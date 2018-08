The Westview Chargers got their first win of the season with a 42-22 win over East Hickman on Friday. On Saturday’s Coaches Corner, head coach Trey Cantrell spoke about how well his team played even with the slow start in the first quarter.

Coach Cantrell then went on to talk about this week’s huge game against the region rival Milan Bulldogs.

Westview will travel to Milan to take on the Bulldogs, kickoff is set for 7:00.

