Westview opens season with 48-13 win over county rival Dresden

Westview’s Ty Simpson threw for 296 yards and five touchdowns to help the Chargers win their season opener 48-13 over Dresden.

After the game, Westview coach Jarod Neal talked about starting the season with a win.

(AUDIO)

Coach Neal also talked about the strong play of Clayton Stevens.

(AUDIO)

Meanwhile, Dresden coach Keith Hodge says his team will learn from the loss and move on.

(AUDIO)

Coach Hodge also talked about Tatum Oliver’s play on both sides of the ball.

(AUDIO)

Dresden plays host to Greenfield next week while Westview plays defending state champion Peabody in Trenton.