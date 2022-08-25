Westview placed on lockdown after fireworks set off in school parking lot

Westview High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after the sound of a gunshot was heard in the parking lot.

However, Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says it was quickly determined that a student had set off firecrackers in the student parking lot.

Fuqua says School Resource Officer Jason Arant received information about the possibile gunshot just before 8:00 and several Martin Police officers responded.

Officers have identified the student involved and the school has been released from lockdown.