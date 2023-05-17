Westview plays ‘best of three’ against White House Heritage in Class 2A Baseball Sectional

The Westview Chargers baseball team plays at White House Heritage Thursday afternoon in a ‘best of three’ series in the Class 2A Sectional Tournament.

Coach Scott Guymon tells Thunderbolt Radio News about his team going into the sectional tournament.

(AUDIO)

Coach Guymon also bragged on the leaders of the team.

(AUDIO)

The Chargers play at White House Thursday at 4:00 followed by Game 2 at 7:00. If they split Thursday’s games, they’ll play a third game Friday at noon.