The Westview Chargers drop to 1-2 after Week 3, losing to Milan 60-28. The score doesn’t tell the full story, though. Coach Cantrell explained on Coaches Corner that the turnovers were what put Westview out of the game.

Fundamentals will be a big part of practice this week for the Chargers. Westview will have the biggest home stretch of the season, as they will host MLK Prep from Memphis, South Gibson, Obion County, and powerhouse Covington.

Westview will use the next few days to prepare for MLK Prep, as the Rams look for their second win of the season. Kickoff for this Friday will be at 7:30 at UTM’s Hardy Graham Stadium.

