The Westview Chargers advance to 2-2 after Week 4, picking up their second win of the season over MLK Prep 66-22. This was the first time Westview has scored 60 points or more in a game since they played Obion County in 2014.

Westview freshman quarterback Ty Simpson is known for his arm strength and accuracy, but it was his ground game that exploded in the 44 point victory on Friday. Head Coach Trey Cantrell spoke to Thunderbolt Radio about how his offense excelled against MLK.

MLK started the scoring early, but Westview’s defense showed up throughout to earn the W.

Westview will host South Gibson this Friday, but Coach Cantrell said the big win against MLK won’t mean anything if they don’t pick up another victory this week.

Kickoff for Game 2 of the 4-game homestand at Hardy Graham Stadium is set for Friday night at 7:30

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...