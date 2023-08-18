Westview receiver has record game

Westview sophomore receiver Donteze Joy had a record game Thursday night against Dresden, as he totaled eight receptions for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Joy’s yardage put him in the No. 3 spot for all-time Most Receiving Yards in a Game in Tennessee history.

Joy is just behind Unaka’s Devin Ramsey who had 352 yards against Harlan, Kentucky in 2021 and first place Keiwone Malone, of Mitchell, who had 358 yards against Dyersburg in 2008.

Joy’s performance came in a losing effort against Dresden, who defeated Westview Thursday night 40-34.