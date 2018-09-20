The Westview Chargers lost their third game of the year after Week 5, this time to the Hornets of South Gibson 46-41. The score shows a really close game, but the first half contained Westview turnovers that led to 21 points on the other end for the Hornets.

Head Coach Trey Cantrell said that his team had a couple chances to win the game, only because of the fight and resiliency the Chargers showed throughout the game.

The Chargers now have to put this game behind them and move on to homecoming this week as Westview hosts Obion Central in an old rivalry that will heat back up this Friday.

Kickoff this Friday will be at 7:30 at Hardy Graham Stadium.

