Westview set to face York Institute in Class 2A State Championship

The Westview Lady Chargers will face York Institute Saturday in the TSSAA Class 2A State Championship.

Westview advanced to the title game after a 44-32 win Thursday night over Alcoa.

After the game, Head Coach Brian Haskins…

(AUDIO)

After being eliminated in last year’s state tournament, Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison used that loss for motivation in this year’s run.

(AUDIO)

Westview will play York Institute Saturday morning at 11:00 with airtime at 10:00 on MIX 101.3.