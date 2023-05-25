Westview softball advances, one win from state championship game

The Westview softball team earned their second win in the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday with an 11-1 victory over Riverside in five innings. The Lady Chargers are now one win away from playing for a state championship.

Westview scored four runs in the first inning, three runs in the third and four runs in the fifth to defeat Riverside. The Lady Chargers had 11 hits in the win. Lakyn Rogers (2 RBIs), Sarah Beth Byars (1 RBI) and Cara Brooke Hatler (1 RBI) recorded two hits each. McCall Sims (2 RBIs), Braedyn Hazelwood (2 RBIs), Addie Roberts (1 RBI), Mary Anna Chester (1 RBI) and Jillian Brigance (1 RBI) each added one hit. Sims was also the winning pitcher and tossed seven strikeouts in four innings of work. Hazelwood pitched one inning in relief.

Westview advances to the winners’ bracket final to play Waverly Thursday at 10 a.m. The winner of that contest moves to Friday’s state title game. Westview and Waverly met in the region championship May 17 at Bettye Giles Field with Waverly winning 4-1.

The broadcast of the Westview-Waverly game will be on Mix 101.3 with airtime at 9:30 a.m.