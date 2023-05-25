Westview softball wins again; Lady Chargers play for state championship Friday

The Westview Lady Chargers defeated Waverly 4-3 in the Class 2A softball tournament Thursday to reach the state championship game. Westview plays either Waverly or Forrest in the finals Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Murfreesboro.

In Thursday’s win, Westview struck early by posting two runs in the first inning. McCall Sims scored on a Waverly error, and a double by Emma Barner brought home Piper Johnson. Neither team scored again until the fifth inning when Waverly recorded their first run. After a scoreless sixth, the Lady Chargers plated two runs in the seventh inning and extended their lead to 4-1. Lakyn Rogers scored on a Piper Johnson single, and McCall Sims scored when Emma Barner drew a bases-loaded walk. Waverly responded later in the inning as Esther White hit a two-run home run to trim the margin to 4-3. But Westview right fielder Mary Anna Chester made the game-ending catch to secure the victory.

Westview had six hits in the contest – two by McCall Sims and one each by Lakyn Rogers, Addie Roberts, Piper Johnson (1 RBI) and Emma Barner (2 RBIs). Jillian Brigance reached base in all four plate appearances. Sims was also the winning pitcher, allowing only two hits and striking out 13.

Friday’s contest marks the first state championship appearance for Westview in softball. Mix 101.3 has live coverage of the title game beginning at 10:30 a.m.