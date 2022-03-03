Westview student injured in fiery crash

A Westview student is being treated for injuries after a one-vehicle fiery crash Wednesday morning.

THP Sergeant Charles Childers says the accident happened around 7:45 on Stella Ruth Road when the 16-year-old driver’s 2004 Chevy Silverado left the road and hit a tree.

After the collision, the truck became engulfed in flames, but the driver was able to escape.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital where his injuries are unknown at this time.

The THP report states the driver was wearing his seatbelt.