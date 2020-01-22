The Westview Chargers girls’ and boys’ basketball teams defeated Dyersburg Tuesday night at Westview.

In the girls’ game, Westview defeated the Lady Trojans in a 37-31 thriller to take sole possession of 1st place in District 13-AA.

After the game, Lady Chargers coach Brian Haskins told Thunderbolt Radio that the defensive battle was well played on both sides.

In the nightcap, the Westview boys’ team also picked up a close district win over the Trojans, 58-55.

In the postgame, Chargers coach Ed Baker said that – along with Jaden Ware – Marquez Taylor and Garner Anderson came up huge against Dyersburg.

District play will continue for Westview, as the Chargers will travel to Medina to tip off with South Gibson Friday night.