Westview to defend 2A State Championship Thursday in Murfreesboro

(This article features audio from Coach Brian Haskins and seniors Jada Harrison, Tate Bell, Tinsley Parkins, Jillian Brigance, and Mary Anna Chester.)

The Westview Lady Chargers will defend their Class 2A State Championship Thursday when they face York Institute in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

It’s the 11th straight year a Westview girls basketball team has gone to the state tournament.

The Lady Chargers defeated Summertown 58-48 Saturday night in the sectional game to advance to the state tournament.

After the game, Paul Tinkle and John Hatler talked with Coach Brian Haskins and seniors Jada Harrison, Tate Bell, Tinsley Parkins, Jillian Brigance, and Mary Anna Chester.

Coach Brian Haskins…

(AUDIO)

Jada Harrison…

(AUDIO)

Tate Bell, Tinsley Parkins, Jillian Brigance, and Mary Anna Chester…

(AUDIO)

The Westview Lady Chargers and York Institue will tipoff Thursday at 2:45 with airtime at 1:45 on MIX 101.3.