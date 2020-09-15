The Westview Chargers Week Five home opener will be a tough test, as No. 2 Covington makes the trip to UT Martin Friday night.

On WCMT’s Good Times in the Morning Tuesday, Westview Principal Jeromy Davidson tells fans about the precautions put in place for Charger home games this season.

Mr. Davidson says tickets will be sold in advance beginning Tuesday morning.

The Chargers will host the Chargers in a top-10 battle in Class 3-A. Kickoff between Westview and Covington is set for 7:30 Friday night at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium. Coverage will be live on Mix 101.3 beginning at 7:00.