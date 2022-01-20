Westview v. Gibson County Preview

The Westview Chargers boys basketball team will look to continue a four-game win streak tomorrow as they travel to Gibson County to face the Pioneers. The Chargers had a difficult start to the season, dropping 8 of their first 10, but the recent run has brought them up to 7-8.

Following Tuesday night’s win over Union City, Coach Ed Baker said despite a good effort from his team, there are things to improve on.

This will be the third district matchup for both teams. Gibson County will come in with an overall record of 9-8