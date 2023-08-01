Westview volleyball back in Class AA, set for fifth varsity season

Two years removed from the program’s first state tournament appearance, Westview volleyball moves back to Class AA this season.

The Lady Chargers competed in Single-A the past two years and advanced to state in that classification in 2021. The program spent its first two seasons in Class AA. This year marks the fifth varsity season of volleyball at Westview.

The squad had an 11-8 record in 2022 and ended the campaign in the district semifinals. The Lady Chargers lost seven to graduation.

Westview returns 16 players this season: seniors Elizabeth Edwards, Anna Claire Gallien, Mattie Hopper, Ava Loza and Avery Smith; juniors Kenzi Bowlin, Harley Bush, Abigail McGehee and Maegan Williams; and sophomores Raven Canada, Lexie Edmison, Sadie Kelly, Rebecca McNutt, Kloie Thompson, Alina Vo and Natalie Vu.

New additions to the Lady Chargers are Lee Anna Barrett, London Buchanan, Emilee Collier, Molly Jackson, Adriene Livingston, Katelyn Scott, Charli Sherman, Keeley Southerland and Elaina Wilson. Team managers are Avery McMinn, Ella Miller and Hallee Nanney.

Lauren Freeman is the head volleyball coach.

Westview will participate in preseason play Aug. 8 at home and Aug. 10 at South Fulton. The Lady Chargers open the regular season hosting Obion Central on Aug. 15. The team has eight home matches this year.

This season, Westview competes in District 13AA with Crockett County, Dyer County, Dyersburg, Obion Central and South Gibson.