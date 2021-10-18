Westview Volleyball to Play in State Tournament

The Martin Westview volleyball team is headed to Murfreesboro for the state tournament tomorrow. The Chargers took runner up in the region after posting a school-best record in the regular season. They defeated Memphis East Thursday for a spot in the state tournament.

On Saturday’s Coach’s Corner, Coach Lauren Freeman said the team has really grown in its short history.

Player Anna Jo Smith, who has been with the team since her freshman year, explains her position and how she got involved.

This is only the 4th year for Westview volleyball. With such a young program, player Emma Parks said researching opponents is key in learning about their competition.

The Chargers will face North Green tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 in the first round of the state tournament in Murfreesboro.