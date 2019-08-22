The Dresden Lions and Westview Chargers both played in separate jamborees last Friday in preparation for the season opener tomorrow night at UT Martin’s Hardy Graham Stadium.

The Lions took part in the 2019 McDonald’s Football Challenge at Henry County High School as they played Murray, who is coached by former Lions coach Keith Hodges. Dresden fell 14-0 to Murray in a final tune up for the Lions. Quarterback Zach Crawford was 5 of 12 for 73 yards. Crawford’s biggest target, Divers Lockhart, caught four of the five totaling 65 yards. The running game was absent against Murray, but new Lions Coach Wes Johnson went to correct that problem in this week’s practices.

As for the Chargers, Westview defeated McKenzie 35-13 in their scrimmage-styled jamboree. The senior-heavy front line on offense kept star quarterback Ty Simpson clean last Friday, as Simpson threw with ease, and scrambled all night. New head coach Matt McConnell told the Weakley County Press that he liked the way his defense improved, as well as the offensive and defensive lines.

Westview and Dresden will open up the 2019 season Friday night at 7:30, with airtime beginning at 7:00 on Mix 101.3.