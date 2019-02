The Westview Lady Chargers secured the Region 7-AA title over South Side last night 55-52 in overtime.

Chargers head coach Brian Haskins told Thunderbolt News that the hard fight his team brought to the game was the deciding factor.

Coach Haskins went on to mention a player who started off strong, and was a force throughout the game, Raegan Johnson.

Westview will now host the sub state round against Memphis Mitchell with a trip to Murfreesboro for the 7th year in a row on the line.