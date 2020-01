Westview High School junior JT Carver has received an offer from the Michigan Wolverines.

Carver tweeted the news of his offer Thursday afternoon.

Carver is one of the most consistent kickers in the state of Tennessee, going 57 for 57 on extra points and 5 of 8 on field goals last season.

He was a semi-finalist for this year’s Tennessee Titans Kicker of the Year Award.