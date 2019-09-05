The Westview Chargers defeated the Gibson County Pioneers 45-7 to equal last year’s win total in Week 2.

Chargers assistant coach Dan Scates spoke on the game, and said field position helped lead to the huge win for the Chargers.

Coach Scates went on to give the stats of some key players offensively from Friday night, and also spoke on Coach Finley and his tough Pioneer squad.

Not only did the special teams lead to Westview’s win, but the Charger defense held the Pioneers to only 7 points. Coach Scates named some Chargers that stepped up big on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers will look to stay perfect so far on the year, as they open up Region 7-3A play at home against McNairy Central on Friday. Kickoff from UTM’s Hardy Graham Stadium is set for 7:30.