Westview Lady Charger standout pitcher Anna Hazlewood signed to play softball at the University of Tennessee Monday morning.

The daughter of Martin’s Jody and Kristi Hazlewood committed to Tennessee before ever playing an inning of high school softball, and now had the opportunity to put the pen to the paper and make things official.

Last season, Miss Hazlewood retired 116 batters in 97 innings to post a 1.24 ERA. If she lacks any skills on the mound, she makes up for them in the batter’s box.

In her junior year alone, Hazlewood earned a .405 batting average, reached base over half of the time with a .515 on-base average, and hit 7 home runs, six doubles, and three triples.

Hazlewood’s senior year will begin on March 11th, when Westview hosts Union City.

