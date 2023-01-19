Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals compete at regional competitions

Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions.

Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.

Program Advisors Carolyn Glover, BSN-RN, and Jessica McGuffin, BSN-RN, are thrilled with the students’ performance.

“We want to say a big congratulations to our students who competed at regional competitions and for achieving scores high enough for placement. We’re so excited that these students are now eligible to compete at a state level,” said McGuffin.

“This is Westview’s 25th year of Health Science programs and we are so proud of our students,” added Glover. “It’s an exciting time and there are many great new opportunities for students in this pathway. HOSA actively promotes career opportunities in the health industry to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people.”

Students, competition categories, and placement includes:

Kiersten Wilson -1st place Clinical Nursing; Deborah Shaw-1st place Epidemiology; Joey Meeks-2nd place Physical Therapy; Olivia Garner-2nd place Pharmacology; Cara Brooke Hatler -2nd place Medical Spelling; Abbey Buchanan 3rd place Nursing Assisting; Halle Trevathan- 3rd place Medical Law and Ethics; Lexie Jones- 4th place Cultural Diversities & Disparities in Health Care; Mary Anna Chester-5th place Nutrition; Jack Wiley- 5th place Sports Medicine; Ashlee Carter & Nastasia Smith – First Aid and CPR; Piper Johnson-5th place Dental Terminology; Ella Hamlin- Health Issue Exam; BriAnna Archabal-Health Issue Exam.

HOSA is a global student-led organization with the mission of empowering HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration, and experience. HOSA-Future Health Professionals strive to develop leadership and technical HOSA skill competencies through a program of motivation, awareness, and recognition, which is an integral part of the Health Science Education instructional program.

For more about Weakley County Schools, visit weakleycountyschools.com.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)