Westview Lady Charger freshman guard Jada Harrison tweeted yesterday that she has picked up an offer from Vanderbilt University.

Harrison led the Lady Chargers to a (31-3) record and an eighth-straight trip to the State Tournament. Harrison scored 18 points in the opening round victory against Grainger, before the tournament was suspended and eventually canceled.

In the sub-state round the game before, Harrison led all scorers as Westview defeated Covington 50-45. Of Westview’s 50 points, Harrison scored 35 – including the game-clinching free throws in the final seconds.