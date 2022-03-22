Westview’s Jeromy Davidson, Martin’s Scott Taylor to be honored at TIAAA Athletic Director’s Conference

Westview High School Principal and Athletic Director Jeromy Davidson will be honored with the J. Richard Carroll Legacy Award at the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association annual conference April 2-5 in Murfreesboro.

Martin’s Scott Taylor, of State Farm Insurance, is also being honored with the West Tennessee Distinguished Service Award.

Davidson wears arguably the two most significant hats at Westview, as the school’s principal and also the Chargers’ director of athletics.

Yet rather than dread the annual event, Davidson embraces it with a certain zeal.

“To me, it’s like going to church and getting refreshed,” said Davidson, a Mississippi native who grew up playing football and participating in track and field. “It’s the same thing going to the conference. It’s a difficult job, but then when I’m there everybody has the same job I do, the same challenges.

“Some might be head coach and A.D., or a teacher and A.D., and there are a few of us crazies who are principal and A.D. We’re not going to all think alike, but we all have the same problems. To be able to sit around and discuss these things with people who are in the same line of work is just refreshing.”

Davidson, who spent his first half-dozen years at Westview as an assistant principal as well as the school’s A.D., recalled the value of his immediate membership into TIAAA – and emphasized it can serve as a similarly priceless tool for the latest wave of newcomers – especially those leaders in their early years guiding athletics departments.

“If you’re a first through fifth-year A.D., just starting out in your career, I don’t know how you can do it without some direction,” Davidson said. “The TSSAA does a good job of telling you the things you need as an A.D., rosters and schedules and things like that. I went to college to get a degree in teaching, but I didn’t learn to teach until I did it. Until you’re applying those things, you really don’t know what works. Just because something works this time, doesn’t mean it does every time.

“This job is changing every day. Just being able to pick up the phone and call someone in Nashville or Chattanooga or a school similar to my size, being able to say, ‘This is what we’ve got, this is what I’m seeing,’ and bounce things off one another is invaluable.”

The TIAAA will recognize its prestigious award-winners at this year’s conference, with the following individuals set to be honored:

TIAAA Loyalty Award: Mark Reeves, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director

NIAAA State Award of Merit: Patrick Miller, CMAA Clarksville Northeast Middle School

J. Richard Carroll Legacy Award: Jeromy Davidson, CAA Westview High School

TIAAA Athletic Director of the Year: Barry Wade, CAA Tennessee High School

East Tennessee Distinguished Service Award Recipient: Mitch Walters, Friendship Enterprise

Middle Tennessee Distinguished Service Award Recipient: Josh Corey, Tennessee Titans

West Tennessee Distinguished Service Award Recipient: Scott Taylor, State Farm Insurance