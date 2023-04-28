Westview’s Mary Anna Chester awarded Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship

Westview High School senior Mary Anna Chester has been awarded the Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship from the University of Tennessee.

The Distinguished Tennessean Scholarship Award is offered to only one student in each county across the state who displays exceptional academic performance and a commitment to their community.

Miss Chester’s dedication to academic excellence, leadership, and service exemplifies the Volunteer spirit and made her an ideal candidate for this award.

As a recipient, she will receive a tuition and mandatory fees scholarship, which is renewable for four years while attending the University of Tennessee.