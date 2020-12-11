Westview High School junior quarterback Ty Simpson has cut his list of potential schools to ten.

Simpson has been recruited by Division I schools since his eighth-grade year and on Thursday night, he tweeted the list of schools on which he’ll be focusing.

UT Martin made the list, as Simpson’s father is Skyhawks head coach Jason Simpson.

Other schools on Simpson’s list include: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Texas A&M.

Simpson narrowed the list down to a top ten from the dozens of schools that have been recruiting the star quarterback.