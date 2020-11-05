Westview High School junior quarterback Ty Simpson is among the semifinalists announced Thursday for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.
Simpson is a semifinalist in Class 3A, along with Milan’s Anthony Brown.
Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is a semifinalist in Class 2A, Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt is a semifinalist in Class 4A, and Henry County’s Jemarcus Johnson is a Class 5A semifinalist.
Lexington’s Connor Wood is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year.
A complete list of semifinalists is below.
The three finalists from each TSSAA classification will be announced Tuesday, November 17 on the Titans website at titansonline.com, with those three finalists invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards ceremony December 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Kolbi Stewart, Huntland
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
Kaden White, Moore County
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Blake Carroll, Lewis County
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Kolby Morgan, Oneida
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Isaiah Cox, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Axel Aldino, DeKalb County
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Jordyn Potts, Powell
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Raymond Banner, LaVergne
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jaxson Campbell, Independence
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb
Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Michael Dallas, Briarcrest
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
Elijah Howard, Baylor
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington