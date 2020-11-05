Westview High School junior quarterback Ty Simpson is among the semifinalists announced Thursday for the 2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards.

Simpson is a semifinalist in Class 3A, along with Milan’s Anthony Brown.

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is a semifinalist in Class 2A, Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt is a semifinalist in Class 4A, and Henry County’s Jemarcus Johnson is a Class 5A semifinalist.

Lexington’s Connor Wood is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year.

A complete list of semifinalists is below.

The three finalists from each TSSAA classification will be announced Tuesday, November 17 on the Titans website at titansonline.com, with those three finalists invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards ceremony December 8 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Kolbi Stewart, Huntland

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

Kaden White, Moore County

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Blake Carroll, Lewis County

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Kolby Morgan, Oneida

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Isaiah Cox, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Axel Aldino, DeKalb County

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Jermarcus Johnson, Henry County

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Jordyn Potts, Powell

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Raymond Banner, LaVergne

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jaxson Campbell, Independence

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

A.J. Quinn, Davidson Academy

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Jackson Bradley, Knoxville Webb

Alex Broome, Lipscomb Academy

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Michael Dallas, Briarcrest

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

Elijah Howard, Baylor

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Bryson Flynn, Gatlinburg-Pittman

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington