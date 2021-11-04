Westview’s Ty Simpson named semifinalist for Mr. Football Award

Westview senior quarterback and Alabama commit Ty Simpson is a semifinalist for the Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.

Five semifinalists in each of the TSSAA’s nine classifications along with Kicker of the Year candidates were announced Thursday.

Joining Simpson in Class 2A are Cameron Huckabey, of Meigs County; Aden Hutcherson, of Huntingdon; Cameron Miller, of MAHS; and South Greene’s Luke Myers.

Other local semifinalists for the Mr. Football Awards are Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway and McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor in Class 1A.

Three finalists from each classification will be announced Tuesday, November 23rd on the Tennessee Titans website.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on December 7th, where the winner of each award will be announced.

2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Seth Birchfield, Cloudland

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg

Marquez Taylor, McKenzie

Thomas Wills, McEwen

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County

Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon

Cameron Miller, MAHS

Luke Myers, South Greene

Ty Simpson, Westview

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Ranen Blackburn, White House

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Jacob Dooley, Waverly

Jamarion Dowell, Covington

Keaton Harig, Loudon

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Shawn Gary, South-Doyle

Mason Gudger, Greeneville

Jaylen Lewis, Haywood

Kaydin Pope, Hardin County

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central

Malaki Dowell, White County

Walter Nolen III, Powell

Jake McNamara, Page

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jordan James, Oakland

Carson Jones, Maryville

Alex Mitchell, Riverdale

Destin Wade, Summit

Keaten Wade, Summit

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian

Bradford Gaines, DCA

Steele Haynes, USJ

Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy

Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Craig Cunningham, Lausanne

Langston Patterson, CPA

Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy

Sean Williams, BGA

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II

Levi Moore, Ensworth

Marcel Reed, MBA

William Riddle, McCallie

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma

George Laster, Brentwood Academy

Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II

Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Cat