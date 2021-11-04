Westview’s Ty Simpson named semifinalist for Mr. Football Award
Westview senior quarterback and Alabama commit Ty Simpson is a semifinalist for the Class 2A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award.
Five semifinalists in each of the TSSAA’s nine classifications along with Kicker of the Year candidates were announced Thursday.
Joining Simpson in Class 2A are Cameron Huckabey, of Meigs County; Aden Hutcherson, of Huntingdon; Cameron Miller, of MAHS; and South Greene’s Luke Myers.
Other local semifinalists for the Mr. Football Awards are Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway and McKenzie’s Marquez Taylor in Class 1A.
Three finalists from each classification will be announced Tuesday, November 23rd on the Tennessee Titans website.
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on December 7th, where the winner of each award will be announced.
2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
De’Andre Kelly, South Pittsburg
Marquez Taylor, McKenzie
Thomas Wills, McEwen
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Cameron Huckabey, Meigs County
Aden Hutcherson, Huntingdon
Cameron Miller, MAHS
Luke Myers, South Greene
Ty Simpson, Westview
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Ranen Blackburn, White House
Caden Buckles, Alcoa
Jacob Dooley, Waverly
Jamarion Dowell, Covington
Keaton Harig, Loudon
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Shawn Gary, South-Doyle
Mason Gudger, Greeneville
Jaylen Lewis, Haywood
Kaydin Pope, Hardin County
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
De’Sean Bishop, Karns
Jamarious Brooks, Memphis Central
Malaki Dowell, White County
Walter Nolen III, Powell
Jake McNamara, Page
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jordan James, Oakland
Carson Jones, Maryville
Alex Mitchell, Riverdale
Destin Wade, Summit
Keaten Wade, Summit
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Kameron Boyd, Jackson Christian
Bradford Gaines, DCA
Steele Haynes, USJ
Na’Kelin McAfee, King’s Academy
Joshua Strickland, Jr., Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Craig Cunningham, Lausanne
Langston Patterson, CPA
Luther Richesson, Lipscomb Academy
Sean Williams, BGA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kenny Minchey, Pope John Paul II
Levi Moore, Ensworth
Marcel Reed, MBA
William Riddle, McCallie
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Upton Bellenfant, Stewarts Creek
Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma
George Laster, Brentwood Academy
Andrew Southard, Pope John Paul II
Josh Turbyville, Knoxville Cat