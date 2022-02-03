Sleet in the Ken-Tenn Area, More Ice Still Possible

The Ken-Tenn area is getting some sleet this morning, and more freezing rain and sleet are still forecast.

The temperature is right at 30 and cars and trucks are running the speed limit. The immediate area did not get the heavy freeze that was predicted overnight.

There have been no reports of outages.

TDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet salted the roads last night to help travel move along more safely.

Schools are closed today in the Ken-Tenn area as announced yesterday and some businesses will also be closed today as well.

Motorist traveling this morning are reminded that roads may be icy or have slick spots.

For some its business as usual.