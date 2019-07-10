Farmers in Obion County are trying to wrap up their planting for the season.

The final fields of soybean planting follow the latest harvest of the winter wheat crops.

Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumate told Thunderbolt News the wheat harvest produced some good numbers for local producers.

Shumate gave an update on the soybean planting.

As far as the corn crops, the Extension Director said early plantings are looking really good.

Shumate said weather permitting, he anticipates some farmers possibly shelling corn by late August.