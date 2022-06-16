June 16, 2022
Wheat Harvest is Underway for Local Farmers

Farmers around the area are in the fields, as wheat harvest is underway. This wheat cutting was in the lower bottom area of Fulton County. Producers will follow behind the harvest with the planting of soybeans….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Grain trucks, loaded with harvested wheat, wait to be unloaded at a Hickman grain facility….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

Wheat harvest is now underway for local farmers.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said wheat maturity, coupled with the recent dry weather, has allowed farmers to get into the fields.(AUDIO)

 

Along with wheat harvest, Rudy said some farmers are trying to finish planting their soybean crops.(AUDIO)

 

With wheat now headed to the grain facilities, Rudy said truck traffic has increased considerably past the Extension Office in Hickman.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the local wheat harvest have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

