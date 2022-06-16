Wheat Harvest is Underway for Local Farmers

Wheat harvest is now underway for local farmers.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said wheat maturity, coupled with the recent dry weather, has allowed farmers to get into the fields.(AUDIO)

Along with wheat harvest, Rudy said some farmers are trying to finish planting their soybean crops.(AUDIO)

With wheat now headed to the grain facilities, Rudy said truck traffic has increased considerably past the Extension Office in Hickman.(AUDIO)

Photos from the local wheat harvest have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.