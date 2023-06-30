White Squirrel Festival Activities on Friday in Kenton
Activities in downtown Kenton, and an auction, will take place at the White Squirrel Festival today.
At 5:00, a downtown open house and a tailgating event will begin.
The event will feature food, music and family activities, including jumpers for children.
At 7:00, a Festival Auction will take place at the Kenton gymnasium.
On Saturday, arts and crafts, along with food vendors, will be at the Kenton gym from 9:00 until 3:00, with a car, truck, bike and tractor show at Kenton city park from 10:00 until 2:00.
The White Squirrel Festival will continue through July 4th.