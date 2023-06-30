June 30, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. White Squirrel Festival…

White Squirrel Festival Activities on Friday in Kenton

White Squirrel Festival Activities on Friday in Kenton

The annual White Squirrel Festival in Kenton will begin Thursday night with Bingo. The festival activities will continue until July 4th.

Activities in downtown Kenton, and an auction, will take place at the White Squirrel Festival today.

At 5:00, a downtown open house and a tailgating event will begin.

The event will feature food, music and family activities, including jumpers for children.

At 7:00, a Festival Auction will take place at the Kenton gymnasium.

On Saturday, arts and crafts, along with food vendors, will be at the Kenton gym from 9:00 until 3:00, with a car, truck, bike and tractor show at Kenton city park from 10:00 until 2:00.

The White Squirrel Festival will continue through July 4th.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology