White Squirrel Festival Activities on Friday in Kenton

Activities in downtown Kenton, and an auction, will take place at the White Squirrel Festival today.

At 5:00, a downtown open house and a tailgating event will begin.

The event will feature food, music and family activities, including jumpers for children.

At 7:00, a Festival Auction will take place at the Kenton gymnasium.

On Saturday, arts and crafts, along with food vendors, will be at the Kenton gym from 9:00 until 3:00, with a car, truck, bike and tractor show at Kenton city park from 10:00 until 2:00.

The White Squirrel Festival will continue through July 4th.