The annual White Squirrel Festival will begin in Kenton tonight.

Bingo Night will kick off six days of activities that will conclude on July 4th.

Kenton Mayor Danny Jowers told Thunderbolt News the festival is a special time for the community.

Mayor Jowers said people from around the area are invited to take part in the special activities that are scheduled each day.

Bingo Night will begin tonight at 6:00 at the Kenton Gymnasium.