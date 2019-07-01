Activities and events will take place in Kenton this week for the White Squirrel Festival.

On Monday, the Grand Marshall Reception for Mr. George Farris, will take place from 11:00 until noon at the Kenton City Hall.

Family Movie Night featuring Bumble Bee will begin at 6:00 at the Kenton City Gym.

On Tuesday, the White Squirrel Veterans Program will take place from 6:30 until 8:30 at the gym.

A full day of activities will take place on Thursday, beginning with a 5K-Run at 8:00 at the City Park Gazebo.

Pony rides and food vendors will begin at 9:00 at the gym, followed at 11:00 with the White Squirrel Festival Parade in the downtown area.

Parade line up will begin at 10:15 at the old Plastech building.

At 2:00, a cornhole tournament will start at 2:00 at the gym, with a street dance downtown at 6:00.

The final event of the festival on Thursday, will be the Fourth of July fireworks show at the City Park at dusk.