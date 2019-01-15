Allison Whitledge will continue to serve as Weakley County Attorney after the Weakley County Commission re-appointed her Monday night.

Whitledge was appointed by a 17-0 vote. Commissioner Roger Van Cleave was absent.

No other nominations were made.

In other business, commissioners Dennis Doster and Jack Vincent were appointed to the Ag Extension Committee.

The commission also authorized a general maintenance agreement with Weakley County and TDOT relative to Highway Safety Improvement Program funds for striping and paving on three Weakley County roads.

The next meeting of the Weakley County Commission will be March 18.