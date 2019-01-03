The Weakley County Financial Management Committee met Thursday morning and nominated Allison Whitledge by a four to two vote to continue serving as Weakley County Attorney.

Before the vote, committee member and District 1 Commissioner Dennis Doster addressed the committee about his concerns with Whitledge.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum answered with his support for Whitledge.

Voting for Whitledge were Bynum, Committee Chairman Larry Taylor, Director of Schools Randy Frazier, and Road Supervisor Charles Ross.

Voting against were Doster and District 3 Commissioner James Roy Pope.

District 7 Commissioner David Hawks was absent.

The nomination for Whitledge will now go before the full county commission when it meets January 14th.