Wickliffe Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend and Leaving Her on River Sandbar

A Wickliffe man was arrested on charges of assaulting his girlfriend, and leaving her on a Mississippi River sandbar.

Carlisle County Sheriff’s reports said 45 year old Donald Deweese was taken into custody on charges of fourth degree assault and second degree wanton endangerment.

Reports said Deweese and his girlfriend went trail riding on the Carlsile County Trail Systems, with Deweese returning home without her.

When questioned by officers of her whereabouts, Deweese admitted to leaving the woman on the sandbar.

Reports said a search of the river area by Carlisle County sheriff’s officials, and the county rescue squad, resulted in the finding of a woman screaming for help around 5:30 in the morning.

Officers found the victim had been assaulted, leading to the arrest of Deweese.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.