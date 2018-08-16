A Chinese-owned paper products manufacturer is reopening the former Verso Corp. paper mill in Wickliffe, investing $150 million and creating 500 full-time jobs.

Executives of Global Win Wickliffe signed a purchase agreement Thursday with representatives of Verso to buy the facility for approximately $16 million. The sale is expected to close around the beginning of the third quarter of this year.

The new owners plan to refurbish the mill with new equipment and updated technology. Global Win Wickliffe executives anticipate reopening the mill by the end of this year, with the facility producing pulp and brown paper packaging. The paper mill will be the buyer’s first US facility.

The Verso mill was idled in November 2015, furloughing 310 employees, as demand diminished for the mill’s coated paper products. The company closed the mill in July 2016 and worked alongside state and local economic developers to identify and vet potential buyers.

When the deal closes, the Wickliffe mill will become Kentucky’s eighth Chinese-owned facility.

