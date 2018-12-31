Widespread power outages are affecting most of Weakley County.

According to Weakley County Municipal Electric System, residents in Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon and other communities are being affected.

WCMES crews are working to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Strong winds moved through the area around 11:40 Monday morning, causing power outages in the county.

Other power cooperatives in the area were also affected by the heavy winds, including areas of Western Kentucky and Obion, Gibson, and Crockett counties in West Tennessee.