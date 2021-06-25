Wildwood Farm in Germantown, gifted to UT Martin; largest donation in University of Tennessee history

While the appraisal is still being finalized, UT Martin is receiving the largest donation in the history of the University of Tennessee, with the gifting of Wildwood Farm in Germantown.

The 350 acre farm, owned by Lee and Melanie Taylor, is known for its equestrian events and is a hub of equestrian society in the Mid-South.

Melanie Taylor won the team gold medal for show-jumping in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

UT President Randy Boyd made the announcement Thursday night at the farm…

Melanie Taylor talked about her late husband’s vision and the partnership with UT Martin…

Wildwood Farm was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.