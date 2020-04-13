On Wednesday, McKenzie High School announced that boys basketball coach John Wilkins will now also coach the Lady Rebels basketball team, according to the Sun.

Wilkins is replacing Lance McAllister, who resigned in mid-March.

Coach Wilkins has coached the Rebels basketball team for the past eight years, winning seven district titles.

The Lady Rebels finished (16-15) this season as a district runner-up to Huntingdon, who is coached by Coach Wilkins’ brother David Wilkins.

Wilkins led the McKenzie boys team to the Class-A State semifinals in 2019, and joins four other coaches in Tennessee to coach both the girls and boys teams at their school. Dyer County’s Derek McCord and Milan Kendall Dancy are also on that list.