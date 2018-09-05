Funeral services for William “Will” Keith Fisher, age 33, of Spring Hill, formerly of Huntingdon, will be Thursday afternoon at 2:00 at Huntingdon First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Carroll Memorial Gardens.

Will Fisher is survived by his mother, Susan McCormick Fisher of Huntingdon and his father, Keith “Bud” Fisher of Union City.

He began his teaching and coaching career in 2008 at Lewis County High School. He later went on to teach and coach at Camden Central High School and West Carroll High School. At the time of his death he was a U.S. History and Government teacher and offensive line coach for Spring Hill High School.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3:00PM until 8:00PM and Thursday from 9:00AM until 12:00 Noon at Dilday-Carter Funeral Home.

