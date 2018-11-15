A large crowd gathered at the new Williams Sausage facility in Union City on Thursday, to celebrate the official opening of the plant.

In January of 2017, Governor Bill Haslam joined the Williams family in Union City, to announce plans for the 180,000 square foot facility at the Industrial Park.

The expansion would include a cold storage distribution center, a sandwich processing line and relocation of the corporate offices, while creating 225 new jobs and and a $37 million dollar investment.

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Director Bob Rolfe was at the ceremony, and spoke with Thunderbolt News about the new facility.

Company CEO Roger Williams spoke about the process of adding a second plant for their operations.

Williams explained the timeline on full operation at the site.

