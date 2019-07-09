A Williamson County woman is facing charges after shoplifting from the Martin Walmart.

26-year-old Brittney Ann Pettit, of Fairview, is charged with Theft of Merchandise over $1,000 dollars after being observed pretending to scan items at the self-check-out and leaving the store with over $1,100 dollars in merchandise.

Pettit is also charged with Criminal Trespassing due to a previous incident in July of last year at the Dyersburg Walmart.

Pettit was taken into custody at the Williamson County Jail.