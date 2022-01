Funeral services for Willie “Bear” Arnold, age 71, of Greenfield, will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Kenton.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 16, 2022 from noon until service time.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.