Funeral services for Willie Irick McBride, Jr., age 80, or Dresden, will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.

Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.

Visitation will be Monday, November 29, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from noon until service time.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge of arrangements.