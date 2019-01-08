Greenfield’s new School Resource Officer began walking the halls of Greenfield School Monday, with the next SRO to go to either Sharon or Gleason.

Weakley County Sheriff Mike Wilson says Greenfield SRO Brian Cooper began his first day Monday as part of the county’s School Resource Officer program to put an officer in each school in the county.

The nearly $383,000 SRO budget was approved last July by the Weakley County Commission to fund six School Resource Officers to join the three already at Martin Primary and Elementary, Martin Middle, and Westview.

Sheriff Wilson says a new SRO will be assigned to either Sharon School or Gleason School at the end of this month.