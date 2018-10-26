Both the Union City Golden Tornadoes and South Fulton Red Devils are one win from advancing to the TSSAA State Playoffs.

Both teams will try to punch their ticket in the final regular season game tonight, as Union City will travel to face Halls, while the Red Devils will play host to Gleason.

Just one year after capturing the Class-2A State Championship, Union City coach Darren Bowling said his team is just looking for the opportunity to advance.

At South Fulton, coach Jason Rodehaver said tonight’s game is special to a group that has battled through key injuries, and the weight of coach Eric Knott’s cancer treatments.

You can hear the broadcast of the Union City at Halls game on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” at 6:30, and the broadcast of Gleason at South Fulton on Mix 101.3 WCMT also starting at 6:30.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...